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Home / Delhi / CJP seeks Jantar Mantar protest site amid denotification, gives Delhi Police 24 hours to respond

CJP seeks Jantar Mantar protest site amid denotification, gives Delhi Police 24 hours to respond

In letter to police, party alleges heavy security deployment disrupted normal life; threatens to announce fresh protest date

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:00 PM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-conveners Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka along with other members leave the Parliament Street police station after meeting the police representatives, in New Delhi on Monday. ANI photo
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The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has given the Delhi Police 24 hours to respond to its request for a date and time to hold a “peaceful protest” at Jantar Mantar, warning that it would otherwise announce a fresh date for the demonstration.

In a letter dated October 12, addressed to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Parliament Street, CJP co-conveners Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka sought allocation of the designated protest site, alleging that heavy security deployment in the national capital over the past three days had disrupted normal life.

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The letter was accessed by The Tribune amid the denotification of Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site by the Delhi Police Commissioner on Monday.

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The letter claimed that more than 55,000 police and paramilitary personnel had been deployed across Delhi, resulting in restrictions on movement.

The CJP also alleged that passengers, peaceful citizens and members of the press had faced “arbitrary and illegal detentions”, physical aggression and prolonged custody.

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The party further claimed that local businesses and commercial establishments had been forced to remain closed for consecutive days, causing financial hardship and affecting public movement. It attributed what it described as “structured disorder” to the heavy police presence, road closures and blockades.

The CJP accused the Delhi Police of refusing to allocate a secure space for peaceful assembly at Jantar Mantar, calling it a “historical designated protest site”. It alleged that the administration’s refusal had caused “distress and discontent” among citizens.

Arguing that peaceful protest and assembly were constitutionally guaranteed rights, the party said citizens, including students, Gen-Z and young people, “cannot be stopped from peacefully protesting”.

The letter sought a response within 24 hours of receipt. Failing this, the CJP said protesters would “continue the protest in a peaceful manner” and that it would announce a new date for a mass protest if the authorities did not allocate Jantar Mantar.

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