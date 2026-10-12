CJP sets 24-hour deadline for Delhi Police to assign fresh protest date

Activists from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) approached the Parliament Street police station on Monday, seeking a date and time from the Delhi Police to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar, giving the authorities 24 hours to respond.

Speaking to mediapersons outside the police station, CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das stated that the group is leaving it to the police to decide when the protest could be held.

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Das noted that while police generally require protesters to approach them at least 10 days in advance, the CJP is now asking the force to provide a slot themselves.

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“We are giving the Delhi Police 24 hours to inform us when we can hold the protest,” Das said.

CJP leader Ashutosh Ranka expressed hope for a positive response, adding that the party would determine its next course of action if the police fail to provide a date within 24 hours.

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“The protest will happen peacefully regardless. However, we do not want to give the police nor the government any chance to question or frame us. That is why we are here,” Ranka said.

The CJP's move comes amid heightened security in Central Delhi, ahead of a planned protest march by the INDIA bloc protest against the Election Commission.