CJP spokesperson Saurav Das alleges privacy breach after video of his Delhi residence surfaces online

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Saurav Das has alleged that he and his family face a security threat after a video purportedly showing his Delhi residence was circulated online following the Jantar Mantar protests.

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The controversy began after Deepak Sharma, who works at the YouTube channel with name 'The Pamphlet', uploaded a video claiming to show Das's residence.

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The footage appears to show the property, with Sharma seemingly entering the premises and trying to look through a window. The channel's official X account promoted the video, claiming: “EXCLUSIVE ON THE PAMPHLET: Saurav Das’s landlord Anand lives in Australia. He (Saurav) pays Rs 12 lakh rent per year for his posh and lavish home in GK1 in Delhi. Watch the ‘house tour’ on The Pamphlet.”

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The post was later amplified by a social media account 'The Jaipur Dialogues' which resulted in making the video go viral in a few hours.

Reacting to this, on Wednesday, while attending the CJP's two-day meeting in Maharashtra's Sambhaji Nagar, Das posted an SOS message on X, tagging the Delhi Police. “#SOS: Certain YouTubers and media channels have broken into my house and are showing the visuals from inside. It’s not just an invasion of my privacy but also a grave security threat for me and my family. If anti-social elements attack me at my residence as a result of this, these YouTubers and their troll handlers who are coordinating this will be directly responsible!” he wrote.