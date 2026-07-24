DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / CJP to launch website to identify cops involved in July 20 crackdown on students, seek legal action

CJP to launch website to identify cops involved in July 20 crackdown on students, seek legal action

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das alleges that police personnel assaulted students and molested women protesters during the police action

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:39 PM Jul 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Security personnel stop Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters as they raise slogans near Jantar Mantar ahead of a protest march, in New Delhi. PTI file
Advertisement

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Friday announced that it would launch a dedicated website to gather photographs and videos from protesters to identify police personnel allegedly involved in the July 20 crackdown during the ‘Sansad Chalo’ march, saying it would seek FIRs against the officers and move court.

Advertisement

Addressing a press conference here, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das alleged that police personnel assaulted students and molested women protesters during the police action.

Advertisement

“As we announced earlier, every officer who attacked students, injured them and molested young girls has been warned. We will not remain quiet. We will remember everything,” Das asserted.

Advertisement

He appealed to protesters to upload photographs and videos of police personnel allegedly involved in the crackdown.

“We are launching a website and urge all protesters to upload any videos or photographs they have of the police officials who attacked them. The CJP team will scrutinise the material and identify every police officer. There should be FIRs against them,” he said.

Advertisement

Das said that if the Delhi Police did not register FIRs against the identified officers, the party would approach the courts.

“Lawyers from across India are helping us. We will obtain court orders directing that FIRs be registered against the police personnel. When the time comes, we will ensure that all of them go to jail. This is our promise,” he said.

In a parallel initiative, former Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale also invited students and protesters to submit photographs, videos and other evidence related to the July 20 police action.

He said the material would be examined to identify police personnel allegedly involved in the crackdown and facilitate legal action against them.

CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka on Friday met Union ministers J P Nadda and Jitendra Singh at Vithalbhai Patel House here. During the two-hour meeting, the CJP representatives asserted that their demand for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation is non-negotiable and asked for a public apology to the protesting students who were “brutally thrashed” on July 20.

The outfit also demanded Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of those who committed suicide after the cancellation of the NEET test on May 3.

The two sides will meet again on Saturday.

The July 20 ‘Sansad Chalo’ march, organised by the CJP over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, was stopped by the Delhi Police using tear gas and baton charges. The alleged use of pellet guns during the crackdown has since become a major political issue.

The Delhi Police, however, has denied using pellet guns and maintained that force was used only after protesters attempted to breach security arrangements.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts