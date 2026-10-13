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Home / Delhi / CJP vows to return to Jantar Mantar, calls venue's removal 'denotification of democracy'

CJP vows to return to Jantar Mantar, calls venue's removal 'denotification of democracy'

Party says move will push protests away from Parliament, alleges limited slots at alternative venues over next two-and-a-half months

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:00 PM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters hold placards and stage a protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. PTI
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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Tuesday vowed to return to Jantar Mantar despite its removal from Delhi Police’s list of designated protest venues, with its policy lead, Mehar Pasrecha, describing the decision as an attempt to move public dissent away from Parliament and calling it a “denotification of democracy”.

Speaking at a press conference here, Pasrecha said the CJP had approached Delhi Police on Monday seeking a date for its protest rather than attempting to hold an unauthorised demonstration. She claimed the group was told it had not informed the police 10 days in advance and subsequently offered to accept any date suggested by the police.

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“Give us one day, five days, six days, 10 days or 11 days, you tell us when we should go to Jantar Mantar,” she said.

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Pasrecha claimed the notification removing Jantar Mantar as a designated protest venue was issued about 30 minutes after the CJP delegation left the police station. The claim could not be independently verified from the material available.

She said the group wanted Jantar Mantar because of its history as a site of public protests, citing demonstrations linked to the Right to Information movement, India Against Corruption, the Nirbhaya case, and farmers’ and wrestlers’ campaigns.

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The CJP leader also questioned the practicality of the alternative designated venues.

Pasrecha said Ramlila Maidan, Burari and STM were available, but claimed that only three slots were available at the designated sites over the next two-and-a-half months. She argued that shifting protests away from central Delhi would distance demonstrators from Parliament, politicians and the wider public.

“Basically, what this denotification means, very simply, is protest is not allowed in this country,” she said.

Her remarks came after CJP leaders Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das and Ajinkya Shinde were detained on Tuesday after allegedly crossing barricades and entering Jantar Mantar with the national flag.

Pasrecha said the group would not retreat. Referring to the Tricolour being hoisted at the site, she said, “We will be back.”

Pasrecha said the group intended to repeat at Jantar Mantar the resignation campaign that had earlier resulted in Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation.

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