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Home / Delhi / CJP’s anti-SIR protest takes political turn as Prashant Bhushan calls it ‘fight for regime change’

CJP’s anti-SIR protest takes political turn as Prashant Bhushan calls it ‘fight for regime change’

Central Park shut for two days ahead of ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march; Dipke says protest will go ahead despite lack of police permission

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Manikant Mishra
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:28 AM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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Prashant Bhushan
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The Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) agitation against the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls took an explicitly political turn on Thursday, with senior advocate Prashant Bhushan saying the movement was not merely seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar but was aimed at “regime change”.

Bhushan made the remarks ahead of the CJP’s proposed “Lehra Do Tiranga” protest at Connaught Place on Friday, signalling a widening of the agitation’s stated objective at a time when the Delhi Police is facing the challenge of managing demonstrations in one of the Capital’s busiest public and commercial areas.

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“This is a fight for regime change,” Bhushan said at a press conference attended by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, AISA president Neha Bora and actor Prakash Raj. He said the agitation would continue until there was a change in government, describing such political mobilisation as a democratic right.

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The immediate law and order concern is over Friday’s proposed gathering in Connaught Place. Dipke said the CJP would hold the tricolour march even without police permission and appealed to youth and opposition party members to join it at Central Park.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), meanwhile, has announced that Central Park will remain closed to the general public on October 16 and 17 for “administrative reasons”.

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The closure comes after the Delhi High Court on Thursday declined to restrain Dipke from holding the proposed protest. The court, however, took on record the assurance by the police that steps would be taken to control the CJP’s activities.

The petition was filed by Anil Kumar Gupta, a licensed street vendor at Palika Bazar, who raised concerns that the protest could disrupt business in the commercial hub.

The proposed demonstration also follows the detention of CJP leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das at Jantar Mantar after they allegedly climbed a locked gate to enter the site, waved the national flag and raised slogans against the government and the CEC. Jantar Mantar has recently been removed from Delhi’s list of designated protest sites.

The developments put the focus not only on the CJP’s political demands but also on how Delhi authorities manage the competing claims of protest, public access and commercial activity in Connaught Place.

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