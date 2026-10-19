CJP’s Delhi stir falters as Dipke leaves, 2 leaders remain in jail

The Cockroach Janta Party’s attempt to sustain an organised protest in Delhi has been disrupted by repeated preventive action, with founder Abhijeet Dipke leaving the city on Sunday while two key associates - Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka - remain in Tihar jail.

Dipke left for his hometown around noon but said his departure would not bring the group’s agitation against the Election Commission to an end. He said the leadership would regroup and decide its next move once Das and Ranka were released.

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“Once Saurav and Ashutosh come, we will gather, re-strategise, and determine how to move forward,” Dipke said. He added that he was pursuing legal options over what he termed “illegal arrests and detentions” and was scheduled to meet advocate Vrinda Grover to discuss the matter.

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The development leaves the CJP’s immediate Delhi protest campaign without its core leadership at a time when the group is facing mounting restrictions on demonstrations in the Capital.

Das and Ranka remain in judicial custody after being detained in connection with their alleged entry into Jantar Mantar without permission. They were sent to five-day judicial custody.

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Dipke himself was detained on Friday ahead of the proposed “Lehra Do Tiranga” march at Central Park in Connaught Place, where restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita were in force. He was released on conditional bail on Saturday and subsequently booked under Sections 126 and 170 of the BNSS in a fresh preventive proceeding.

CJP’s legal affairs head Ratna Singh has challenged Dipke’s detention, arguing that calling on people to unfurl the national flag could not, by itself, constitute a crime.

The disruption appears to have prompted the group to reconsider its Delhi-centric strategy. The Tribune learnt that CJP leaders are discussing organising protests outside Delhi, with Bihar among the states being considered in the north and southern states also being explored.

“Since it is becoming difficult to protest in Delhi, we are looking to organise peaceful protests more effectively and are considering Bihar in the north and southern states this time,” a senior CJP leader said.

The shift, if pursued, could move the confrontation over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls beyond Delhi’s restricted protest zones. The CJP has received support from parties such as the DMK, TMC, NCP-SP, Shiv Sena-UBT and AAP.