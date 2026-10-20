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Home / Delhi / CJP's Dipke thanks Delhi Ramlila organisers for 'free publicity' over cockroach effigy

CJP's Dipke thanks Delhi Ramlila organisers for 'free publicity' over cockroach effigy

The proposed effigy has triggered questions on social media, with some users questioning its propriety at a religious celebration

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:54 PM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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A glimpse of a 30-foot cockroach effigy alongside the effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarna and Meghnad at Netaji Subhash Palace (NSP) Grounds in Pitampura, in New Delhi on Tuesday. Credit: ANI (video grab)
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Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday thanked the organisers of a Ramlila event in Delhi for what he called 'free publicity' after they announced plans to burn a 30-foot cockroach effigy alongside those of Ravan, Meghnad and Kumbhkaran.

"Thank you for the free publicity," Dipke said in reaction to the development.

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CJP legal head Ratna Singh also reacted to the controversy, describing it as a "tamasha" (drama).

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The Shree Keshav Ram Leela Committee, which organises the annual event in Pitampura, has said the cockroach effigy is intended to symbolise filth and dirt and promote cleanliness under the Swachh Bharat and Swachh Delhi campaigns.

Committee president and BJP MLA Ashok Goel has maintained that the decision was not politically motivated and was intended to convey the message of the victory of good over evil while highlighting the importance of cleanliness.

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The development comes amid protests by the CJP in the national capital. The group initially protested against former Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and later joined demonstrations demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The proposed effigy has triggered questions on social media, with some users questioning its propriety at a religious celebration and alleging that contemporary political developments were being mixed with the festival's traditional significance.

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