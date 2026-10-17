CJP’s ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march in Delhi marked by anti-CEC slogans vs pro-Modi, detentions

Protesters raising anti-Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) slogans faced a counter-demonstration by shopkeepers chanting slogans in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Connaught Place (CP) on Friday, as the police detained around 150 people during a series of flash protests in central Delhi.

The exchange took place near Gate No. 2 of Palika Bazar, where shopkeepers gathered outside the market and raised pro-government slogans in response to those raised by protesters. This came during a march announced by CJP’s Abhijeet Dipke at the Central Park in CP. However, he was detained by the police and could not join the protest.

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Soon after the crowd began gathering outside Palika Bazar, one of the popular shopping destinations in the city, shopkeepers came out of the market and assembled at Gate No. 2, raising slogans in support of the government in response to those being raised by the protesters.

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Speaking to mediapersons, the shopkeepers said the protests in the area were affecting their businesses. They are raising slogans to remove the protesters from area.

Despite this, hundreds of CJP supporters and members of student organisations held a series of flash protests in central Delhi in the evening after police denied permission for the party’s “Lehra Do Tiranga” march at Connaught Place.

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CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and AISA president Neha Bora were among the around 150 protesters detained by the police.

The detentions drew sharp attacks from the opposition, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi backing the protesting students, while the BJP-led Central Government called the protest an attempt to bring about a regime change by “using” young people to spread “anarchy”.

The protesters walked through the inner circle of Connaught Place, intermittently raising the slogan ‘Jai Hind’ before dispersing and regrouping at different spots. Some also sang the national anthem.

Students and All-India Students’ Association (AISA) members protested at Mandi House, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, rollback of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, and withdrawal of the 2023 Election Commissioner Appointment Act.

Minor altercations broke out between the protesters and the police as the latter attempted to disperse the crowd.

Dipke and Bora were preventively detained by the police while on their way to participate in the protests, with the CJP leader headed to Connaught Place and the AISA chief to Mandi House.

While Dipke was picked up from his residence in Jhandewalan, Bora was detained at Mandi House. The detentions triggered scenes of jostling among crowds, camera crews and security personnel. The police also began detaining protesters who had reached Connaught Place.

“Those attempting to disrupt law and order are being detained,” a police officer said, adding that around 150 people have been detained so far.

Earlier in the day, more than 20 Delhi Police personnel had visited Dipke’s residence and served him a notice directing him to refrain from any action that could prejudice the rights of citizens, traders, commuters, patients and others.

Security personnel cordoned off Central Park in Connaught Place, forming a human chain along its metal railings. A tear gas vehicle and a Vajra vehicle were stationed outside the park, while Rapid Action Force personnel were deployed inside.

Several traffic police personnel were also deployed to regulate movement along the inner and outer circles of Connaught Place.

The police allowed marches by different groups raising slogans. Some protesters arrived carrying the Tricolour.