CJP moves Delhi HC against detention of Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has moved the Delhi High Court challenging a Special Executive Magistrate’s order extending the custody of its leaders, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, alleging violations of their fundamental right to liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution.

In a writ petition filed on Tuesday, the party challenged the order dated October 19, passed in proceedings under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. It has also sought an urgent hearing, including a night hearing, according to a press release issued by the party.

Advertisement

According to the petition, Das and Ranka were initially detained at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport on October 10. Preventive proceedings were initiated against them the following day, and they were released after executing bonds of Rs 50,000 each. They were subsequently detained again on October 13 after visiting Jantar Mantar with the national flag.

Advertisement

The petition states that the two were shown as arrested under Sections 126 and 170 of the BNSS in the early hours of October 14 and remanded to judicial custody for five days under Section 135(4). It alleges that the magistrate did not specify the duration or amount of the bond in the relevant order.

Challenging the subsequent extension of their custody, CJP’s petition contends that the SEM court rejected multiple sureties submitted on October 16 and 19, despite verification reports confirming the genuineness of fixed deposits and the addresses of two sureties. It further alleges that additional sureties were available but were not given an opportunity to submit their documents.

Advertisement

The petition relies on a 2018 Delhi High Court ruling in _Aldanish Rein vs. State of NCT of Delhi_, arguing that an individual should be released on a personal bond while the verification of sureties is pending. It also cites other judicial precedents to contend that the rejection of sureties and the continued detention were contrary to law.

The party has further challenged the magistrate’s decision to extend custody, alleging that the order relied on police submissions without independently assessing the circumstances. It argues that the authorities failed to establish a proximate threat to public order to justify the continued curtailment of the leaders’ liberty.

CJP has also questioned the legality of the restrictions on protests at Jantar Mantar, stating that the site’s denotification as a designated protest venue on October 11 has been challenged separately before the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court.

In a statement, CJP’s legal head, Ratna Singh, said there was no justification for keeping the two leaders in custody and alleged that their fundamental rights had been infringed. The party said it had approached the High Court seeking their immediate release.

According to the petition, the matter was listed before the Special Executive Magistrate for October 21.