DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Clarify alliance stance in DSGMC polls: Shiromani Akali Dal to BJP

Clarify alliance stance in DSGMC polls: Shiromani Akali Dal to BJP

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:17 PM Oct 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Delhi unit of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has written to the BJP’s Delhi unit seeking a clarification if it has entered into a formal or informal alliance with the Harmeet Kalka-led group of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC).

Paramjit Singh Sarna, who heads the Delhi unit of SAD, in his letter to Delhi BJP Chief Harsh Malhotra, said, “If such an alliance has already been entered into, the BJP should come out publicly and announce it.”

Advertisement

The BJP should then place before the community its manifesto for the forthcoming DSGMC elections, clearly setting out what it proposed to do.

Advertisement

“The BJP must also explain how this proposed alliance intends to address the approximately Rs-600 crore debt of the DSGMC,” Sarna said.

Sarna claimed that Manjinder Singh Sirsa, a BJP minister, has been attending the DSGMC election-related meetings and activities organised by DSGMC President Harmeet Singh Kalka and his group. “Sirsa’s active participation, particularly in the run-up to the DSGMC elections, indicates that some sort of alliance had been reached,” he added.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts