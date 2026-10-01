Clarify alliance stance in DSGMC polls: Shiromani Akali Dal to BJP

The Delhi unit of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has written to the BJP’s Delhi unit seeking a clarification if it has entered into a formal or informal alliance with the Harmeet Kalka-led group of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC).

Paramjit Singh Sarna, who heads the Delhi unit of SAD, in his letter to Delhi BJP Chief Harsh Malhotra, said, “If such an alliance has already been entered into, the BJP should come out publicly and announce it.”

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The BJP should then place before the community its manifesto for the forthcoming DSGMC elections, clearly setting out what it proposed to do.

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“The BJP must also explain how this proposed alliance intends to address the approximately Rs-600 crore debt of the DSGMC,” Sarna said.

Sarna claimed that Manjinder Singh Sirsa, a BJP minister, has been attending the DSGMC election-related meetings and activities organised by DSGMC President Harmeet Singh Kalka and his group. “Sirsa’s active participation, particularly in the run-up to the DSGMC elections, indicates that some sort of alliance had been reached,” he added.