Clarify stand on Neha’s remarks on Bangladesh movement: Delhi BJP president to Rahul

Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra on Thursday asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to clarify whether he agreed with AISA leader Neha Bora’s reported remarks linking the youth movement in India to Bangladesh’s 2024 movement, alleging that the protests were aimed at destabilising the government rather than raising issues of education and elections.

Malhotra said any political party that gave Bora a platform in the future would have to clarify whether it supported changing the government through a violent movement.

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Claiming that the protests being held since June were not primarily about the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) or the Election Commission, Malhotra alleged that the movement’s objective was to create instability in the country. He also accused the Congress and the AAP of politically encouraging Bora and Abhijeet Dipke.

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Separately, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor targeted lawyer Prashant Bhushan and actor Prakash Raj over their participation in a press conference alongside Dipke and Bora.

Kapoor alleged that the press conference exposed an attempt to use young people to bring about a change in government, rather than mobilising them around education and employment issues.

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He criticised Bhushan, who was expelled from the AAP, for opposing successive governments, and accused Raj of attempting to influence young people politically. Kapoor also referred to Raj’s unsuccessful Lok Sabha election campaign from Bengaluru.