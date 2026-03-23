Clash erupts between inmates in Faridabad’s Neemka Jail

Advertisement

The injured inmate was initially treated at Badshah Khan Civil Hospital before being referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. An FIR has been registered against the attacker at the Sadar Ballabgarh police station.

Advertisement

According to the police, two inmates, Sumit and Pawa (both from Karnal) are held in the high-security cell of Neemka Jail. Sumit was transferred to Neemka in 2024. The two had been feuding over a personal matter, which eventually led to a violent scuffle on Saturday night. Meanwhile, another prisoner was heating oil on a stove outside the barracks. Sumit took the opportunity to throw the boiling oil at Pawan’s face, causing the severe burns.

Advertisement

The victim was rushed to hospital for treatment. A senior police official said an FIR was registered based on the jail administration’s complaint and investigation into the matter was underway. The accused would soon be questioned under a production warrant.

This incident follows the February 12 murder of terrorist Abdul Rehman in the same jail, carried out by notorious Jammu and Kashmir gangster Arun Chaudhary, alias Abu Jat. The killing raised concerns about the jail’s security, prompting the suspension of then-jail superintendent Harendra and deputy superintendent Sachin Kaushik.