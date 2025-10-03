DT
Home / Delhi / Clashes erupt at JNU during celebrations

Clashes erupt at JNU during celebrations

Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:52 AM Oct 03, 2025 IST
Tensions erupted at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Thursday evening as right-wing and left-wing student groups clashed during the Durga Puja idol immersion procession.

Right-wing groups alleged that leftist organisations including the All India Students’ Association, Students’ Federation of India and Democratic Students’ Federation carried out a violent attack on the immersion procession near Sabarmati T-Point around 7 pm. They claimed that the participants were shown shoes and slippers, faced stone pelting and were subjected to abusive slogans. Several female students and other participants were reportedly injured.

They added the procession was the culmination of ten days of peaceful celebrations. The Durga Puja, according to them, had seen the participation of more than 5,000 students on campus. On Navami, thousands joined the prasad distribution. Right-wing students accused left groups of trying to spread “violence and chaos,” and recalled earlier incidents when slogans like “Mahishasura” had been raised during Hindu festivals. Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) Joint Secretary Vaibhav Meena said, “JNUSU strongly condemns this incident and demands that the administration take immediate and stringent action.”

Left-wing student organisations, however, rejected these allegations. They said the protest was not against the immersion but against the burning of effigies of former JNU students Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam by the ABVP in the form of Ravana. The university administration has yet to issue a statement.

