DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Class 12 student found burnt to death on school premises in east Delhi

Class 12 student found burnt to death on school premises in east Delhi

Police received a PCR call regarding a fire at the school, following which personnel from the Krishna Nagar police station rushed to the spot and found the girl

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:24 PM Oct 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The deceased’s sister-in-law addressing the media. Photo: A video grab/ ANI
Advertisement

An 18-year-old Class 12 student was found in a burnt condition behind the guard room of a school in east Delhi’s Krishna Nagar on Saturday, with her family expressing shock over the incident, police said.

Police received a PCR call regarding a fire at the school, following which personnel from the Krishna Nagar police station rushed to the spot and found the girl, they said.

Advertisement

A fire officer said a call was received at 11.58 am regarding a student allegedly setting herself on fire inside the school.

Advertisement

“The extent of burn injuries can be ascertained only by the hospital,” fire officer Anoop Singh said.

The student’s sister said the family received a call about the incident at 12.40 pm.

Advertisement

“I had come to drop her at the school and she was looking normal. I don’t know what happened when she took this step,” she said, adding that the girl’s face was severely burnt.

The deceased’s sister-in-law said the girl was around 17 years old and studying in Class 12.

“No one informed me about the incident. I came to the school searching for her,” she said.

During preliminary proceedings, police recovered certain materials from the spot and the student’s school bag, officials said.

The crime team was called to inspect the scene and collect evidence. The circumstances leading to the incident are being examined, and further investigation is underway, police added.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts