Class 12 student found burnt to death on school premises in east Delhi

An 18-year-old Class 12 student was found in a burnt condition behind the guard room of a school in east Delhi's Krishna Nagar on Saturday, police said.

Police received a PCR call about a fire at the school, following which personnel from Krishna Nagar police station rushed to the spot and found the girl, they said.

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Certain materials were recovered from the spot and the student's school bag during preliminary proceedings, police said.

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The crime team was called to inspect the scene and collect evidence.

The circumstances leading to the incident are being examined, and further investigation is underway, police added.