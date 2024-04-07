Class VIII student beaten up, classmate apprehended

New Delhi, April 6
A 14-year-old boy was allegedly thrashed and a wooden stick was inserted into his private parts in East Delhi on Saturday. The victim told the police that one of his classmates committed the crime.
“Information was received from Manas hospital Noida regarding the medico-legal case (MLC) of a 14-year-old boy. The investigating officer reached the hospital and collected the MLC of the victim,” the official said. The police said the victim was counselled and legal action initiated. A case has been registered under Sections 323, 341, 34, 377 and 506 of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act.
“The suspect was apprehended immediately and produced in the juvenile justice board,” the police said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Akin to Muslim League, Left ideologies’: PM Modi takes swipe at Congress manifesto
Says party has drifted far from Freedom Movement era
ACP, his gunman die as SUVs collide head-on near Samrala
One side of highway had been blocked by farmers