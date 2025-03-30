Class VIII student dies by suicide in Faridabad

A student of Class VIII allegedly hanged himself to death at his house in Faridabad after failing to clear an exam.

The deceased, Ansh, was the only child of his parents, and had been under a lot of stress because he could not clear his social science exam. According to the police, Ansh was a Class VIII student at a private school in Sector 21, and was living in Sector 31.

His father, Jitender, owns a marble shop in the Sector 21C market.

Ansh’s Class VIII exam result was declared on Friday, and he had attended the parent-teacher meeting with his mother. Ansh did not clear his social science exam.

This had left him distressed, and, after coming back from school, he went to the first floor of his house.

When Ansh did not come out of his room until evening, his mother went to check on him. The door was locked from inside, and, despite repeated knocking, the door was not opened.

When the mother looked into the room through a window, she found Ansh hanging by a rope.

She screamed upon seeing this. Soon after, neighbours gathered on the spot and the police were informed. “No suicide note was found near the student. However, according to relatives, he was under stress after failing an exam, due to which he committed suicide. The matter is under investigation,” said Sector 31 police station SHO Surendra Singh.