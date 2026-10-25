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Home / Delhi / Class VIII textbook bought at less than half of NCERT price, says Delhi Govt

Class VIII textbook bought at less than half of NCERT price, says Delhi Govt

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:41 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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A dispute over the Class VIII Hindi textbook Malhar has turned into a political contest over how public money was spent on school books, with the Delhi Government rejecting the Aam Aadmi Party’s allegations and saying it bought the book for less than half the price fixed by NCERT.

The issue surfaced after the AAP alleged on Friday that NCERT supplies Malhar for Rs 65, but the Delhi government had procured a smaller version of the book from NCERT at a higher price.

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The government, on Saturday, however, said the book was purchased at Rs 28.61 per copy, against the Rs 65 price fixed by the NCERT. It also said the books were distributed free of cost to students in government schools.

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Education Minister Ashish Sood accused the AAP of making false allegations and attempting to affect the functioning of the government. He said the current government had bought Malhar at Rs 28.61 per copy, while the same book was purchased for Rs 55 during the AAP government’s tenure.

Sood also hit back at the allegation of irregularity in the purchase. He alleged that commission-taking in book procurement took place during the AAP government’s tenure and said the present government had instead procured the books at a lower price.

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The exchange has put the focus on the difference between the price at which NCERT makes the textbook available and the rate at which the Delhi Government says it procured it for distribution in its schools.

While the AAP’s allegation centres on the size and procurement price of the book, the government’s response centres on the rate paid per copy and its claim that the present procurement was cheaper than the earlier one.

The dispute, therefore, goes beyond the textbook itself, with both sides placing their claims on the cost of supplying Malhar to students in Delhi’s Government schools.

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