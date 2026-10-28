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Home / Delhi / Class XII girl's body found hanging at Delhi house

Class XII girl's body found hanging at Delhi house

Kin suspect foul play

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:59 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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A 17-year-old Class XII student was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her residence in Wazirpur JJ Colony in northwest Delhi, the police said on Tuesday.

The girl, a student of a Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, was found hanging inside the house when her family members were away. Following a PCR call, she was taken to DCB Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival, a police officer said.

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According to the girl’s mother, she was found hanging from a ceiling fan. The family has suspected foul play, prompting the police to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death.

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No suicide note was recovered from the spot, the police said. The body has been sent to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The police have initiated an enquiry and are probing all possible angles. Further investigation is underway.

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