Class XII student attempts suicide

A Class XII girl student attempted suicide by consuming poisonous substances in the Palla police station area. She was admitted to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where her condition remains stable. The family of student alleged that she was harassed by a youth. An FIR was registered against the suspect accused under the POCSO Act at Palla police station.

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The victim is 16-year-old and class 12th student. The victim befriended a young man through social media, who works as an AC mechanic.

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The family alleged that on Wednesday, the victim upset with him consumed poison. She has been admitted to a nearby hospital, where her condition remains stable.

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“Based on the complaint of victim’s family, an FIR has been registered against the accused youth on under section 6 of POCSO act. Her statement will be recorded once the victim recovers. The team is searching for the accused”, said inspector Satya Prakash, SHO of Palla police station.