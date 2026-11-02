Cleaning underway after toxic foam resurfaces in Yamuna at Kalindi Kunj

Toxic foam was seen floating on the Yamuna near Kalindi Kunj on Monday, with cleaning underway to clear the white froth shrouding the river.

Visuals from the area show thick layers of white foam floating on the river's surface amid recurring concerns over Yamuna pollution.

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Cleaning operations are being carried out in the affected stretch to remove the foam, officials said.

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Formation of toxic foam along the Yamuna near the Kalindi Kunj barrage in southeast Delhi, particularly during winter months, has been attributed to high levels of pollutants, including detergents and untreated sewage entering the river.

The accumulation of foam has also raised concerns over the deteriorating water quality of the river.