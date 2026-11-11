Cleanliness reflects public health, social consciousness, administrative accountability: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said cleanliness was not merely about maintaining the aesthetic appeal of public spaces but also reflected public health, social consciousness and administrative accountability. She stressed that achieving the goal of a clean India required the participation of every citizen and community.

Presenting the Swachh Survekshan Awards 2025-26 in New Delhi, the President said cleanliness should become a reflection of people’s everyday habits, including those practised at home.

She called for greater participation of youth, women, Resident Welfare Associations and community organisations in cleanliness initiatives, urging them to share their experiences and report shortcomings to municipal authorities.

“Such engagement will promote continuous dialogue between citizens and municipal administrations, strengthening trust, transparency and accountability. Citizen feedback should not be restricted to surveys and rankings but should serve as an important tool for improving municipal services and addressing local sanitation challenges,” the president said.

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Emphasising the role of technology, she called for the development of effective, affordable and safe sanitation solutions. She noted that several institutions, including IITs and scientific research organisations, were working in this direction.

Stressing the need to strengthen urban sanitation infrastructure, Murmu called for special attention to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, which are among the fastest-growing urban centres and face distinct challenges.

The Swachh Survekshan Awards, organised by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, recognise India’s cleanest cities and their contributions to the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban.

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Navi Mumbai has emerged as India’s cleanest city, followed by Surat and Vijayawada, in the Swachh Survekshan Awards 2025-26, ending Indore’s eight-year run at the top of the country’s annual cleanliness rankings.

In the million-plus population category, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) secured the first position, followed by Jabalpur and Lucknow.

Among cities with a population of 3-10 lakh, Ujjain topped the rankings, with Chandigarh securing the second position and Guntur coming third.

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The awards also recognised cities for cleanliness along riverfronts, coastlines and in Himalayan regions. Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa emerged as the cleanest riverfront town, followed by Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

In the coastal town category, Odisha’s Puri secured the first position, followed by Alappuzha in Kerala and Ratnagiri in Maharashtra.

Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur was adjudged the cleanest Himalayan city, with Jammu and Shopian securing the second and third positions, respectively.

Under the newly introduced Swachh Shehar Jodi category, Ahmedabad-Sanand, Indore-Depalpur and Tirupati-Kuppam emerged as the top three city pairs. The initiative recognises collaboration between better-performing cities and those being mentored to improve their sanitation systems.