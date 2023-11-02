Clear payment of bus marshals, Delhi CM tells minister

New Delhi, November 1
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday directed Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot to expedite the pending payments to bus marshals ahead of Diwali.
The CM also directed him to initiate disciplinary action against Principal Secretary-cum-Commissioner Transport Ashish Kundra and Principal Secretary Finance Ashish Verma for causing the delay in payments.
Bus marshals have been sitting on protest outside the Delhi Secretariat since October 27. Priyanka, a bus marshal, said, “We are paid a daily-wage of Rs 844 and if this is stopped, how are we supposed to run our families? We demand that all our previous payments of five months be paid. Some members are also on a hunger strike.”
Bus marshal Pankaj said, “People receive bonuses and gifts during the festive season while we are being removed from our jobs.”
