Close schools for summer vacations: Delhi Government

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: The Delhi Government on Monday directed private and government-aided schools that have not closed for summer vacations despite the heatwave to do so with immediate effect. In a circular, the Directorate of Education said all schools were directed to observe summer vacation from May 11 to June 30 for this academic year. However, it has been observed that some of the government-aided and unaided recognised private schools are still open during ongoing severe heat waves.

