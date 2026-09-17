Close shave at JNU: Ceiling fan crashes in Tapti Hostel room, sparks safety alarm

A ceiling fan crash in a room at Jawaharlal Nehru University's Tapti Hostel has put the spotlight on the deteriorating condition of student accommodation on campus, with residents alleging damaged windows, leaking ceilings, rusted emergency exits and poor sanitation despite repeated complaints.

The fan fell in a room in the women's wing on Tuesday. No student was inside at the time, averting what students said could have been a serious accident.

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The JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) said the incident was "not an isolated" one and alleged that students had repeatedly approached the administration over infrastructure problems through protests, petitions and hunger strikes.

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"Last night, a ceiling fan collapsed in a room at Tapti Hostel. Fortunately, no student was present in the room at the time but this could easily have resulted in serious injury or death. This is not an isolated incident," the union said.

The students' body also linked the incident to the recent building collapse at Satya Niketan, saying infrastructure at JNU showed similar "warning signs". It alleged deterioration was visible not only in hostels but also in classrooms and other student spaces.

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Residents of Tapti Hostel said problems extend beyond the fan. Parts of the building have crumbling plaster, while some emergency exits have heavily rusted and damaged steps. Several window panes are either broken or missing, forcing students to use cardboard, mosquito nets and curtains as temporary covers.

A student living in the hostel since July 2024 said a portion of the roof in the women's wing had collapsed last year and was later repaired. Complaints regarding broken panes were also made in December, but repairs were carried out only in a few rooms, according to the student.

Monsoon-related problems have added to the concerns, with students reporting water seepage and damp walls. The dampness has also affected cupboards placed against the walls, they said.

JNUSU joint secretary Danish Ali alleged several washrooms have non-functional flushes, forcing students to use water containers manually. "In several parts of the hostel, the ceiling casting is clearly visible," he said.

Students alleged repairs were often taken up only after an incident. An AISA activist said the administration's response to complaints frequently centred on lack of funds.

"If something major happens, minor repairs are carried out. But no steps are taken for overall maintenance and renovation. The only persistent response the administration gives us is that there's no fund," she said.

Tapti Hostel was built in 1997 and later expanded with an additional wing. It currently accommodates around 400 students.

Queries sent to the JNU administration seeking its response to the ceiling fan incident and allegations regarding hostel infrastructure and sanitation had not received a response at the time of publication.