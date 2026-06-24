Club bouncer arrested for assaulting youths

The Gurugram police have arrested a club bouncer for assaulting and threatening youths at the club during a party last month.

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According to the police, a man lodged a complaint at the Sector 50 police station stating that on May 30, he visited a club in Gurugram with his friends. During the visit, some club bouncers allegedly assaulted him and his friends and threatened to kill them, causing injuries. Based on the complaint, a case was registered.

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Acting on the case, the police team arrested one accused on Monday, identified as Monu Devender Singh, a resident of Kadarpur village, Gurugram. During police interrogation, it was revealed that the accused was working as a bouncer at the club. The accused revealed that an argument broke out between them and the complainant along with his friends, which later escalated into a physical altercation.

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“Legal action has so far been taken against three accused persons in connection with the case. A further probe is underway,” said a spokesperson of the Gurugram police.