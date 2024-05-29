Club owner ‘assaults’ woman

New Delhi: A woman on Tuesday accused the owner and bouncers of a club in Shangri-La Hotel of assaulting her in New Delhi, police sources said. They said a PCR call was received at 7.30 am on Tuesday at the Connaught Place police station. “The woman said club owner Girish assaulted her and abused her friends. Her other friends, who came to the club, were also allegedly beaten up by club bouncers,” sources said. The police have conducted everyone’s medical test. A case has been registered under various sections of the IPC. TNS
Delhi Chief Secy’s tenure extended
New Delhi: The Centre has extended the service of Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, 1987 batch IAS officer, for a further period of three months, officials on Tuesday said. Kumar, at loggerheads with the AAP government in Delhi, was given his first extension in November 2023, following a Supreme Court order. PTI
Single girl child quota at DU
New Delhi: The Delhi University will provide single girl child quota across its programmes from the academic session 2024-25, university officials said on Tuesday as it began the admission process for the undergraduate courses. At a press conference here, DU officials launched the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) for UG admissions into 69 colleges and departments with 71,000 seats on offer. Within three hours of the launch the CSAS website received 5,911 applications, officials said.
