CM announces plan to empower street vendors

New Delhi, March 16

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal unveiled an ambitious plan aimed at uplifting the lives of street vendors across the Capital on Saturday. The initiative will be a combined effort of the Delhi Government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, both ruled by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

‘Kejriwal Misleading hawkers’ Kejriwal is well aware that hawkers across Delhi have benefited from the SVANidhi Yojana of the Central Government under PM Modi. Despite this, he is attempting to mislead hawkers and vendors. — Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi BJP president

Addressing mediapersons, Kejriwal articulated the government’s profound acknowledgment of the hardships faced by street vendors, stating, “Street vendors are our brothers and sisters, and they come from extremely poor families.” He emphasised the government’s commitment to ensuring that these individuals can support their families and work with dignity.

The cornerstone of the government’s strategy is a comprehensive survey aimed at mapping out the landscape of street vending across Delhi. Kejriwal outlined the objectives of this survey, stating, “We have decided to conduct a survey of all street vending shops.”

“This survey will take a few months,” Kejriwal explained. “Arrangements will be made for them to set up their shops with dignity,” he assured.

In envisioning a future where street vendors are empowered and integrated into the fabric of the city, Kejriwal emphasised the importance of creating an environment conducive to their success. “We will arrange it in such a way that other shopkeepers around will not face any inconvenience; cleanliness will also be taken care of,” he assured.

“With these concerted efforts, the government seeks to uplift the lives of street vendors and foster social inclusivity and economic empowerment in the Capital. As the wheels of change are set in motion, Delhi stands poised to witness a transformation that transcends the mere allocation of spaces — it represents a testament to the government’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of its citizens, particularly those who have long operated on the fringes of society,” he added.

On the other hand, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva launched a scathing attack on Kejriwal, allegedly accusing him of deceiving the people of Delhi, particularly hawkers.

Sachdeva asserted, “Kejriwal is well aware that hawkers across Delhi, and indeed, India, have benefited from the SVANidhi Yojana of the Central Government under PM Narendra Modi. Despite this, he is attempting to mislead hawkers and vendors.”

Turning the spotlight on the policy landscape, Sachdeva criticised the AAP administration for its purported inaction. “In 2021-22, the BJP-led administration in three MCDs had finalised the Street Vendors’ Policy for hawkers. However, the AAP administration had stalled progress by not advancing the second survey under the vendors’ policy,” he alleged.

