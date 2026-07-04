CM announces Rs 8,300-cr anti-pollution project with World Bank aid

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A high-level workshop involving government departments, key implementing agencies and senior World Bank officials will be held on July 10 to finalise the implementation roadmap and define the responsibilities of participating departments.

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According to the Chief Minister's Office, the project aims to accelerate Delhi's air pollution mitigation efforts, support the objectives of the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) and contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

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The initiative will focus on major pollution sources, including transport, road dust, construction and demolition waste, solid waste management, industrial emissions, green spaces and water pollution.

The project has been structured around two key pillars. The first seeks to strengthen air quality management by establishing a dedicated Project Management Unit (PMU), expanding air quality monitoring systems, enhancing data analytics and developing an Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC)-based monitoring system. It also envisages improved inter-departmental coordination, collaboration with states in the Indo-Gangetic Plain, scientific planning, public awareness campaigns and adoption of new technologies.

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The second pillar aims to reduce emissions from major pollution sources through measures such as phasing out older, polluting vehicles, promoting electric vehicles, strengthening public transport and introducing an advanced Pollution Under Control (PUC) monitoring system for vehicular emissions.

Several departments and agencies, including the Environment Department, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Transport Department, Public Works Department (PWD), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Delhi Traffic Police and other government bodies, will be involved in implementing the project. The Department of Economic Affairs under the Union government and the World Bank will also be key partners.

"Clean air is the right of every citizen. The 'Clean Air, Healthy Delhi' project reflects our commitment to providing scientific, coordinated and sustainable solutions to air pollution so that future generations inherit a cleaner and healthier Delhi," Gupta said.