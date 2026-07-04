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Home / Delhi / CM announces Rs 8,300-cr anti-pollution project with World Bank aid

CM announces Rs 8,300-cr anti-pollution project with World Bank aid

‘Clean Air, Healthy Delhi’

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Tribune News Service
New Delhii, Updated At : 05:14 AM Jul 04, 2026 IST
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CM Rekha Gupta addresses a press conference at the Delhi Secretariat on Monday. Tribune Photo: Manas Ranjan Bhui
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The Delhi government on Friday announced an ambitious Rs 8,300-crore, seven-year programme, “Clean Air, Healthy Delhi”, to strengthen air pollution control measures in the national capital, with the World Bank set to provide 65 per cent of the project's funding.Announcing the initiative, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the project would be implemented from September 2026 to August 2033 across all districts of Delhi. The remaining 35 per cent of the project cost would be borne by the Delhi government.
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A high-level workshop involving government departments, key implementing agencies and senior World Bank officials will be held on July 10 to finalise the implementation roadmap and define the responsibilities of participating departments.

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According to the Chief Minister's Office, the project aims to accelerate Delhi's air pollution mitigation efforts, support the objectives of the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) and contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

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The initiative will focus on major pollution sources, including transport, road dust, construction and demolition waste, solid waste management, industrial emissions, green spaces and water pollution.

The project has been structured around two key pillars. The first seeks to strengthen air quality management by establishing a dedicated Project Management Unit (PMU), expanding air quality monitoring systems, enhancing data analytics and developing an Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC)-based monitoring system. It also envisages improved inter-departmental coordination, collaboration with states in the Indo-Gangetic Plain, scientific planning, public awareness campaigns and adoption of new technologies.

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The second pillar aims to reduce emissions from major pollution sources through measures such as phasing out older, polluting vehicles, promoting electric vehicles, strengthening public transport and introducing an advanced Pollution Under Control (PUC) monitoring system for vehicular emissions.

Several departments and agencies, including the Environment Department, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Transport Department, Public Works Department (PWD), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Delhi Traffic Police and other government bodies, will be involved in implementing the project. The Department of Economic Affairs under the Union government and the World Bank will also be key partners.

"Clean air is the right of every citizen. The 'Clean Air, Healthy Delhi' project reflects our commitment to providing scientific, coordinated and sustainable solutions to air pollution so that future generations inherit a cleaner and healthier Delhi," Gupta said.

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