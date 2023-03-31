CM Arvind Kejriwal to hold review meeting on Delhi's covid situation

New Delhi, March 31
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will on Friday hold a meeting to review the covid situation amid a spurt in cases in the national capital, officials said.
Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and senior officials will be present at the meeting.
On Thursday, Bharadwaj met health department officials to take stock of the situation following which he announced that Kejriwal would hold a review.
The health minister had said that Kejriwal would be apprised of the results of the mock drill held in government-run hospitals last week and the measures taken by the other states also witnessing a spike in cases.
The national capital recorded 295 fresh covid cases on Thursday with a positivity rate of 12.48 per cent, according to data shared by the health department.
On Wednesday, the city logged 300 cases, the first time since August 31, and two deaths while the positivity rate had jumped to 13.89 per cent.
