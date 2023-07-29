CM chairs review meeting over rising dengue cases

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 28

Concerned over rising dengue cases in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal chaired a high-level review meeting today.

Avoid prescribing blood thinners Doctors have been advised not to prescribe blood-thinners like aspirin, disprin or other ibuprofen-based drugs for fever as this could prove dangerous during dengue treatment.

The meeting, held with senior officials of all departments concerned, along with Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj and Mayor Dr Shelly Oberoi, aimed to address the escalating dengue situation and devise effective preventive measures to combat the disease. Taking cognisance of the situation, Kejriwal directed all hospitals to reserve beds for dengue patients and ensure adequate stock of essential medicines.

The Delhi Government has notified helpline number 1031 for emergencies related to vector-borne diseases. Starting next week, patients will be directly able to speak to doctors using the helpline number. Over the last two weeks, Delhi has witnessed 51 cases of dengue, raising serious concerns among the health authorities.

While a fine of Rs 1,000 will be imposed on owners of houses turning into breeding grounds, commercial establishments will be liable to pay a fine of Rs 5,000 for the same. The Delhi Government will soon roll out a 24x7 dengue control room.

While addressing the media after the meeting, Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said this year’s weather patterns have been unusual, with the monsoon season arriving earlier than expected. Consequently, there has been a surge in vector-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria, and chikungunya, which are being reported in July rather than their usual occurrence in August and September.

Bhardwaj emphasised the crucial role of public awareness in preventing dengue. The primary focus lies in educating the public about dengue and its transmission, empowering them to protect themselves from mosquito bites and thus prevent the spread of the disease, he said. He highlighted that dengue mosquitoes breed in standing water on rooftops, flower pots, utensils and containers within households and various other sites.

“The Health Department conducted genome sequencing of the dengue virus and found that 19 out of 20 samples were of type 2 dengue, which was considered more dangerous. However, due to a predominant strain, it was expected that the severity of the disease might be comparatively controlled,” Bhardwaj said.

To ensure effective prevention, the Education Department has been directed to enforce a strict dress code in schools. All students are required to wear full sleeves shirts and pants, with girls wearing slacks under skirts. The schools have been instructed not to compromise on these guidelines.

