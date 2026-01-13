DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / CM disburses Rs 25.25 cr scholarships to students on National Youth Day

CM disburses Rs 25.25 cr scholarships to students on National Youth Day

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:47 AM Jan 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta awards scholarships to Delhi university students at Tyagraj Stadium on Monday. Manas Ranjan Bhui
Advertisement

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday distributed scholarships worth Rs 25.25 crore to 1,709 meritorious students from economically weaker sections under the Delhi Higher and Technical Education Assistance Scheme at Thyagaraj Stadium. The programme coincided with the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda and National Youth Day.

Advertisement

The scheme, implemented by the Directorate of Education, supports students pursuing higher education in Delhi universities who have passed Class XII with at least 75 per cent marks and meet the prescribed income criteria. For the academic years 2023–24 and 2024–25, full scholarship amounts were directly transferred to students’ bank accounts via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Gupta also announced the release of Rs 19 crore pending from the previous government’s tenure.

Advertisement

Congratulating beneficiaries, the Chief Minister described the scholarships as an investment in the students’ future and a step toward strengthening youth participation in nation-building. She urged students to draw inspiration from Swami Vivekananda’s life and philosophy and highlighted the pivotal role of youth in India’s “Amrit Kaal” and the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.

Advertisement

Education Minister Ashish Sood said education in Delhi would no longer be politicised and emphasized improving outcomes, particularly for students from disadvantaged backgrounds under the government’s Antyodaya approach. He also noted the expansion of the Narela Education City project, with its budget increased from Rs 500 crore to Rs 1,300 crore, including plans for world-class campuses and academic infrastructure.

The scholarships aim to ensure that financial constraints do not hinder access to higher education, reinforcing Delhi’s commitment to supporting meritorious students from economically weaker sections.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts