CM disburses Rs 25.25 cr scholarships to students on National Youth Day

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday distributed scholarships worth Rs 25.25 crore to 1,709 meritorious students from economically weaker sections under the Delhi Higher and Technical Education Assistance Scheme at Thyagaraj Stadium. The programme coincided with the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda and National Youth Day.

The scheme, implemented by the Directorate of Education, supports students pursuing higher education in Delhi universities who have passed Class XII with at least 75 per cent marks and meet the prescribed income criteria. For the academic years 2023–24 and 2024–25, full scholarship amounts were directly transferred to students’ bank accounts via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Gupta also announced the release of Rs 19 crore pending from the previous government’s tenure.

Congratulating beneficiaries, the Chief Minister described the scholarships as an investment in the students’ future and a step toward strengthening youth participation in nation-building. She urged students to draw inspiration from Swami Vivekananda’s life and philosophy and highlighted the pivotal role of youth in India’s “Amrit Kaal” and the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.

Education Minister Ashish Sood said education in Delhi would no longer be politicised and emphasized improving outcomes, particularly for students from disadvantaged backgrounds under the government’s Antyodaya approach. He also noted the expansion of the Narela Education City project, with its budget increased from Rs 500 crore to Rs 1,300 crore, including plans for world-class campuses and academic infrastructure.

The scholarships aim to ensure that financial constraints do not hinder access to higher education, reinforcing Delhi’s commitment to supporting meritorious students from economically weaker sections.