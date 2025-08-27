DT
PT
CM flags off 24 electric school buses to curb Delhi’s pollution

Move expected to ease traffic, benefit over 1,200 students
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:59 AM Aug 27, 2025 IST
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and MP Bansuri Swaraj at the launch of electric school bus service at Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, Lodi Estate, New Delhi, on Tuesday.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday flagged off a fleet of 24 electric school buses from Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, Lodhi Estate, marking a step towards greener and safer student transport in the Capital.

Saxena praised the CM Gupta-led government for its swift environmental action. “Delhi is in safe hands under CM Gupta. In just six months, she has initiated commendable work. Over the next two to three years, the city will witness long-awaited transformations,” he said.

Officials stated the new electric buses are expected to benefit around 1,200 students and help remove an estimated 400-500 private vehicles from the roads — contributing to both decongestion and a reduction in vehicular emissions.

Calling the rollout a “decisive step towards environmental conservation”, CM Gupta said the move would ensure safe, sustainable travel for school children while also protecting their physical and mental wellbeing. “True progress lies in living in harmony with nature,” she added.

Pollution control, she said, remains a top priority for her administration. Recent measures have included clearing landfill sites, controlling dust pollution, expanding green cover and rejuvenating the Yamuna riverfront. “Shifting school buses to electric mode is the logical next step in our clean transport roadmap,” Gupta said.

Applauding Sardar Patel Vidyalaya for converting its entire fleet to electric with government assistance, she called on other schools to follow suit. “Now, it will not be pollution that flows through Delhi’s veins, but clean air,” she declared.

The Chief Minister also announced plans to launch interschool competitions focused on environmental protection and sustainable development, aiming to instil a sense of eco-responsibility in students. “Patriotism today means contributing daily to make our city and country clean, safe, and pollution-free,” she said.

