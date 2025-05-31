CM flags off mobile forensic lab for swift crime scene analysis

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday flagged off a state-of-the-art Mobile Forensic Science Lab Van from the Delhi Secretariat, marking a significant step in strengthening the capital’s criminal justice system. Cabinet Minister Ashish Sood was also present during the launch.

The mobile lab, equipped with advanced forensic tools, is designed to reach crime scenes promptly and conduct on-the-spot analysis. CM Gupta said the initiative would bring greater speed and transparency to judicial processes. “Our government is consistently working to provide fast, transparent and reliable services to the public through the use of technology,” she stated.

These vans will assist in collecting scientific evidence in cases such as murder, theft, fraud and cybercrime. The CM elaborated on the standard procedure followed by forensic teams — from securing the crime scene to collecting evidence such as DNA, blood samples and digital data for preliminary testing. A detailed report prepared at the end of the process can be presented as legal evidence in court.

“If evidence is not collected on time, the risk of evidence getting destroyed increases, as perpetrators often attempt to eliminate traces. In such cases, the speed and vigilance of forensic teams become the foundation of justice,” she said, expressing confidence that the move would boost citizen trust in law enforcement.

Cabinet Minister Ashish Sood underscored the growing reliance on scientific methods in the judiciary. “Forensic science is not merely a tool to catch criminals, it is a powerful weapon in the pursuit of truth and justice in society,” he remarked, calling the mobile van a crucial step towards ensuring transparency and impartiality in investigations.