Home / Delhi / CM flags off new Delhi-Sonepat e-bus service

CM flags off new Delhi-Sonepat e-bus service

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:18 AM Nov 14, 2025 IST
CM Rekha Gupta flags off the new inter-state bus service. Manas Ranjan Bhui
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday flagged off a new Delhi-Sonipat interstate electric bus service operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC). The new air-conditioned e-buses are equipped with CCTV cameras, panic buttons and GPS systems, ensuring safer and more comfortable travel for commuters.

The flag-off ceremony was held at the Maharana Pratap Inter-State Bus Terminal, Kashmere Gate, in the presence of Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh. This follows the recently-launched Delhi-Baraut route.

Announcing the initiative, the CM said the government would soon resume DTC bus services connecting Delhi with adjoining NCR cities, many of which had been discontinued years ago.

Singh said the resumption of interstate bus services by the DTC marked a significant step in restoring vital links between Delhi and the NCR region.

The Delhi-Sonepat route will operate six trips daily, including three in each direction. From Delhi, buses will depart at 4.45 am, 5.15 am, 5.45 am, 4.45 pm, 5.15 pm and 5.45 pm, while return trips from Sonepat will run at 7.10 am, 7.25 am, 8.10 am, 7.30 pm, 8.00 pm and 8.30 pm.

The route will pass through several key points, including GTB Nagar, Azadpur Terminal, Jahangirpuri Metro Station, Mukarba Chowk, Alipur, Delhi-Singhu Border, Kundli Industrial Area, TDI City, Nangal Mor, Rai, Bahalgarh and Fazilpur, before terminating at the Sonepat Bus Stand.

