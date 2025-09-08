CM flags off trucks with relief material for flood-hit Punjab

The Delhi Government on Sunday flagged off 52 trucks carrying relief material for the flood-affected Punjab. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasised that the aid “is not merely supplies but the affection and support of the people of Delhi.”

Addressing the media, CM Gupta said the recent floods in Punjab had left thousands of families homeless and displaced. “In these difficult times, Delhi is committed to sharing their pain and extending every possible assistance. This relief material symbolises the solidarity of Delhi with our brothers and sisters in Punjab,” she said.

The trucks flagged off from the Delhi BJP office carried food grains, drinking water, clothes, tarpaulins, medicines, sanitary kits, milk powder for children among other essentials. The collection and packing of the materials, the CM said, was carried out on a “war footing” to ensure immediate delivery to the affected areas.

In addition to the dispatch of relief material, the Delhi Government has also contributed Rs 5 crore to the Punjab Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Gupta said she had personally spoken to her Punjab counterpart to assure him of continued support “until the situation stabilises.”

Highlighting the emotional and cultural bond between the two states, she said: “Delhi and Punjab are not merely neighbours but are deeply bound by emotional and cultural ties. At a time when natural calamities have caused hardship, we must hold one another’s hands and stand united.”

She also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, saying, “From our Prime Minister, we have learnt how to stand with any nation in the world when it faces adversity. Punjab has always been a jewel of the nation and stood by India and the wider world.”

Praying for a quick recovery in the flood-hit areas, the CM expressed confidence that Punjab would “soon overcome this disaster and move forward on the path of progress and prosperity.”

BJP state president Virendra Sachdeva said: “The entire Delhi stands with the flood-affected people of Punjab, and every Delhiite is committed to helping the people of Punjab in every possible way. This convoy of 52 trucks loaded with relief material is just the beginning from our side, and this service will continue further.”

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who was also present on the occasion, said, “Punjab has always stood for the nation, and now is the time when the entire country must stand for the flood-affected state.”