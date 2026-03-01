CM flags ‘Sheesh Mahal’ video

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday reacted sharply to a video released by PWD Minister Parvesh Verma on the controversial former Chief Minister’s residence, saying the people of Delhi should see for themselves what she described as the “reality” behind the so-called ‘Sheesh Mahal’.

Advertisement

“You have been waiting for ‘Sheesh Mahal’ for a long time. Therefore, ‘Sheesh Mahal’ is for all of you. Look at the achievements of Arvind Kejriwal. He built this ‘Sheesh Mahal’ with public money. The way he crossed all limits of corruption is now before the people of Delhi. The people of Delhi should see what the criminals of Delhi have done,” Gupta said.

Advertisement

Her remarks came after Verma shared a video titled “Dhurandhar 3 – Delhi ke sabse bade Rehman Dakait ki kahani”, presenting what he termed a factual account of the bungalow at 6 Flagstaff Road, associated with former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The property has been at the centre of political controversy and is popularly referred to as ‘Sheesh Mahal’.

Advertisement

As part of the exercise, Verma conducted an on-ground walkthrough of the premises, documenting interiors and key features. He said the initiative was aimed at bringing transparency and allowing the public to assess the scale of expenditure.

“Delhi was promised politics of simplicity and honesty. People were told there would be no big bungalow, no lavish lifestyle. What is visible here today is completely different from those promises,” Verma said.

Advertisement

Walking through the house, the minister highlighted several high-value installations, including a modular kitchen estimated at around Rs 1.5 crore, chandeliers worth up to Rs 88 lakh, curtains costing nearly Rs 95 lakh, and TV units valued up to Rs 28 lakh. The bungalow also features a jacuzzi, sauna room, imported marble, designer fittings and advanced automation systems.

He further claimed that around 50 air-conditioners were installed across the property, with an estimated monthly electricity cost of Rs 5 lakh. “Nearly 50 ACs in one bungalow, all maintained on public money. The people of Delhi deserve to know how their hard-earned money is being spent,” he said.

Verma also questioned the timing of the project, alleging that key approvals and construction took place during the Covid-19 pandemic. “When Delhi was struggling for oxygen and hospital beds, prioritising such work raises serious questions about governance,” he said.

Referring to broader concerns, the minister claimed that additional expansion plans could have cost nearly Rs 60 crore more, which, he said, has now been prevented. He also contrasted the expenditure with civic gaps in areas like Sangam Vihar, Nangloi and Jahangirpuri.

Emphasising accountability, Verma said the issue was not political but about public funds. “If this bungalow had been built using personal money, it would have been a private matter. But when taxpayers’ money is involved, every rupee must be justified,” he said, adding that the video was released to place facts before the public.