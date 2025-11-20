CM for united action to tackle rising air pollution

Stepping up efforts to tackle rising pollution and mounting garbage in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday led a series of on-ground inspections as part of the government’s ongoing cleanliness and anti-pollution campaign.

The Chief Minister said the initiative, conducted under the banner “Meri Dilli, Meri Zimmedari”, reflects the administration’s core working principle of shared responsibility between citizens and the government.

Calling for public participation, she said the vision of a cleaner, healthier Delhi can only be achieved when residents and the authorities work together. “Delhi is our shared legacy. If the city stands united, it will certainly become clean. Every small effort by each citizen contributes to healthier environment for future generations,” she said.

Gupta inspected Road No. 41 near the Najafgarh Drain and reviewed sanitation and development works in Outer Ring Road, Meera Bagh Seva Basti, Sonia Camp and Paschim Puri crossing.

She directed officials to ensure timely and high-quality completion of all dust-control, sanitation and infrastructure tasks, noting that the campaign is a long-term effort, not a one-day activity.

As part of the intensified push, all Cabinet ministers and local representatives have been deployed across their constituencies to monitor pollution-control measures and address sanitation gaps. Senior officials from various departments are also conducting field visits to issue corrective instructions.

Water Minister Parvesh Verma reviewed public amenities and cleanliness arrangements in the Hauz Khas area of the Malviya Nagar constituency. Officials were asked to fix deficiencies immediately, with several improvement works already underway.

Education Minister Ashish Sood carried out inspections in Mahavir Enclave Part-3, Solanki Chowk and Pankha Road. Residents told him that waste from multiple wards was being dumped at a single site, causing inconvenience. He asked officials to replace the gate at the waste-collection point, improve segregation and divert additional waste to Rajapuri. A plan to expand the waste-collection facility by merging adjacent vacant land has also been sought.

Industry Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said work was on at all 62 pollution hotspots identified by the government, where teams were focusing on dust suppression and debris removal. He joined a cleanliness drive in Palam and said the campaign would be further intensified in the days ahead.

Development Minister Kapil Mishra continued monitoring efforts in Timarpur and later inspected sanitation conditions along the Yamuna banks, directing officials to strengthen enforcement and clean-up work.

Social Welfare Minister Ravindra Indraj Singh reviewed sanitation in Ward 20 of Samaypur Badli and instructed immediate action wherever lapses were found. He also participated in an awareness rally on waste segregation and reducing single-use plastic.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh announced a new colour-coded bedsheet system for all government hospitals in Delhi under the Kayakalp initiative. The move aims to enhance infection control and improve cleanliness standards, with different colours designated for each day of the week, with Monday (white), Tuesday (pink), Wednesday (green), Thursday (Purple), Friday (blue), Saturday (light grey) and Sunday (peach).