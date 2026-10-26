CM, Gujarat Governor attend religious event in Ghogha village

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat attended the Jeevan Jyoti Yagya organised at Ghogha village on Sunday.

The yagya was organised by village resident Deepak Bharadwaj under the leadership of Sarv Khap Palam 360 chief Chaudhary Surender Solanki.

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Devvrat appreciated the initiative, saying Palam 360 Khap was one of the major khaps in North India. He said organising a large-scale programme to honour parents was a historic initiative.

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He described the event as inspirational and praised the organisers for carrying forward the country’s traditions. He added that the programme offered valuable lessons and reflected a strong sense of respect for parents.

Gupta, meanwhile, praised Palam 360 Khap for its role over generations in preserving social unity, brotherhood and cultural traditions. She commended the khap for bringing people together and keeping cultural values alive. Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra of “development as well as heritage”, the Delhi Government was committed to the all-round development of the Capital’s villages, she said.