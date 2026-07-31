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Home / Delhi / CM Gupta distributes bicycles to 3,000 Class 9 girl students of Delhi government schools

CM Gupta distributes bicycles to 3,000 Class 9 girl students of Delhi government schools

The chief minister interacted with students and encouraged them to pursue their education with confidence

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:32 PM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with dignitaries, with girl students during the distribution of bicycles under the Vidya Vahini Yojana at the DDA Sports Complex, East Vinod Nagar, in New Delhi on Friday. ANI
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday launched the 'Vidya Vahini' scheme, distributed bicycles to over 3,000 Class 9 girl students of government schools, and announced that around 1.40 lakh girl students will receive bicycles in a phased manner.

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The chief minister interacted with students and encouraged them to pursue their education with confidence, saying the bicycles would ensure safe and convenient travel to schools, improve attendance, reduce dropout chances, and ease parents' concerns.

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"We are pleased to provide 'Vidya Vahini' bicycles to Class 9 girl students of Delhi government schools. It will become a medium of dignity and help them safely commute to schools," Gupta said at a function held at the East Vinod Nagar Sports Complex.

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Gupta was accompanied by Education Minister Ashish Sood, Union Minister of State and Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra, Patparganj MLA Ravinder Singh Negi and senior education department officials.

Addressing the event, Sood said the scheme seeks to address transportation challenges faced by many girls after they enter Class 9.

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He said the education, safety and empowerment of girls remain among the Delhi government's priorities.

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