CM Gupta distributes bicycles to 500 girl students in RK Puram

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday distributed bicycles to more than 500 meritorious girl students at a felicitation programme in the RK Puram Assembly constituency. The initiative aims to help girls who passed Classes 10 and 12 continue their education with greater convenience, safety and independence.

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Addressing the gathering, the CM described the initiative as an important step towards promoting girls’ education and empowerment. She said the education of girls was not only important for families, but also the foundation of a brighter future for society and the nation.

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Highlighting the wider impact of the initiative, she said the bicycle was not merely a mode of transport, but a tool that would boost the confidence, independence and aspirations of young students.

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During the programme, Gupta also announced that the Delhi Government would provide bicycles to all girls taking admission in Class 9 in government schools. According to the government, around 1.30 lakh girls enrol in Class 9 every year and will benefit from the scheme, which is expected to support them through higher education and coaching classes. She said the distribution process under the scheme would begin after the summer vacation.

Praising the efforts of RK Puram MLA Anil Sharma and the Rotary Club Delhi Imperial, the CM said they had set an inspiring example by distributing bicycles to students even before the government scheme comes into effect. She also thanked the volunteers and organisers associated with the initiative.

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“The Delhi Government is continuously working to provide greater opportunities, safety and facilities for girls in education,” the CM said, adding that the government’s aim was to ensure that no girl is forced to compromise on her studies or aspirations due to lack of resources.