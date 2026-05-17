icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / CM Gupta distributes bicycles to 500 girl students in RK Puram

CM Gupta distributes bicycles to 500 girl students in RK Puram

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:30 AM May 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta distributing free bicycles to meritorious girl students who passed Classes 10 and 12 in the R.K. Puram Assembly constituency , in New Delhi on Satturday.
Advertisement

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday distributed bicycles to more than 500 meritorious girl students at a felicitation programme in the RK Puram Assembly constituency. The initiative aims to help girls who passed Classes 10 and 12 continue their education with greater convenience, safety and independence.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, the CM described the initiative as an important step towards promoting girls’ education and empowerment. She said the education of girls was not only important for families, but also the foundation of a brighter future for society and the nation.

Advertisement

Highlighting the wider impact of the initiative, she said the bicycle was not merely a mode of transport, but a tool that would boost the confidence, independence and aspirations of young students.

Advertisement

During the programme, Gupta also announced that the Delhi Government would provide bicycles to all girls taking admission in Class 9 in government schools. According to the government, around 1.30 lakh girls enrol in Class 9 every year and will benefit from the scheme, which is expected to support them through higher education and coaching classes. She said the distribution process under the scheme would begin after the summer vacation.

Praising the efforts of RK Puram MLA Anil Sharma and the Rotary Club Delhi Imperial, the CM said they had set an inspiring example by distributing bicycles to students even before the government scheme comes into effect. She also thanked the volunteers and organisers associated with the initiative.

Advertisement

“The Delhi Government is continuously working to provide greater opportunities, safety and facilities for girls in education,” the CM said, adding that the government’s aim was to ensure that no girl is forced to compromise on her studies or aspirations due to lack of resources.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts