CM Gupta highlights Modi’s 12-year rule, announces Rs 600-crore projects for Narela

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday said India had entered a new era of self-reliance and inclusive development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She also reiterated her government’s commitment to speeding up infrastructure and connectivity projects in Narela and Outer Delhi.

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The Chief Minister was addressing the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sammelan at Comfort Zone, Ramdev Chowk, Narela, organised to mark 12 years of the Narendra Modi government’s governance and welfare initiatives. North West Delhi MP Yogendra Chandolia, Narela MLA Raj Karan Khatri and other dignitaries attended the event.

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Addressing the gathering, Gupta said, “Under the Prime Minister’s guidance, India has, over the past 12 years, written a new golden chapter of Antyodaya and self-reliance.” She said India had emerged as a strong economic and diplomatic power globally, with the benefits of digital transformation, modern infrastructure and welfare schemes reaching the last person in the queue.

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Highlighting flagship central schemes such as Ayushman Bharat, PM Awas Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana and PM SVANidhi, the CM said these initiatives had improved the lives of crores of citizens by providing dignity, security and better opportunities.

Gupta said the Delhi Government was committed to improving regional connectivity, promoting industrial growth and strengthening civic infrastructure in Outer Delhi. She said development projects worth nearly Rs 600 crore were currently underway in the Narela Assembly constituency, covering roads, drains, healthcare, education and public transport.

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She said Narela, despite being one of Delhi’s largest Assembly constituencies, had remained neglected for years, but the present government was working to transform the region. According to her, work was progressing on eight Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, two Atal Canteens, village roads, improved public transport and other key infrastructure projects.

Gupta also announced that the Delhi Government had acquired land worth Rs 1,350 crore for setting up a world-class university in Narela, aimed at providing students from rural areas access to higher education closer to home. She added that Rs 5,000 crore had already been released after approval of the Rithala-Kundli Metro corridor via Narela to ensure timely completion of the project.

The CM assured residents that local demands, including a bypass, a foot overbridge, a girls’ college and other infrastructure projects, would be taken up on priority. She said the government, in coordination with the MP, MLA, councillors and district organisation, would ensure timely completion of all development projects in the region.

Calling upon the youth, women and party workers attending the event, Gupta urged them “to contribute towards the Viksit Bharat 2047 mission and work together to build a fully developed, self-reliant and prosperous India.”