CM Gupta intensifies campaign, urges voters to give strong mandate

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday carried out an extensive public outreach across several wards ahead of the Municipal Corporation Delhi (MCD) by-elections, urging residents to vote in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). She highlighted eight months of her government’s development work and said the administration had provided “new momentum and direction” to the Capital’s growth.

During a series of public meetings, Panna Pramukh conferences, and ‘Chai pe Charcha’ interactions in Ashok Vihar (Ward 65), Dwarka-B (Ward 120), Greater Kailash (Ward 173), Vinod Nagar (Ward 198), Naraina (Ward 139), and Sangam Vihar-A (Ward 163), the CM appealed for strong support to BJP candidates. Senior party leaders, including MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Kamaljeet Sahrawat, Bansuri Swaraj, Praveen Khandelwal, Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, and several MLAs were also present.

Gupta highlighted major achievements of her government, particularly in health, infrastructure and governance. She said the Ayushman Bharat scheme had been implemented in Delhi, offering free treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh for eligible citizens, while Ayushman Mandirs and Jan Aushadhi Kendras were being set up across the city. She also noted that steps had been taken to ease business operations for traders and prevent arbitrary fee hikes in private schools.

On infrastructure, the CM said continuous upgrades were being carried out in every ward, including improved roads, street lighting, drainage networks, sanitation and beautification of public spaces.

Addressing party workers in Wazirpur, Dwarka, and Sangam Vihar, Gupta stressed the crucial role of grassroots teams. She said, “Each Panna Pramukh and every worker is our strength, foundation and the most steadfast pillar of our victory. Your energy, trust and dedicated efforts will make this campaign historic.” She urged workers to ensure that government initiatives reach every resident.

Buoyed by the large turnout across events, the CM expressed confidence of a decisive victory for the BJP, saying public enthusiasm clearly indicated that the lotus would bloom in the upcoming by-elections.