CM Gupta launches tech-driven waste collection project in West Delhi

CM Rekha Gupta on Thursday launched a technology-driven door-to-door waste collection and secondary transportation project in West Delhi, flagging off a fleet of 917 vehicles to modernise the city’s municipal sanitation system.

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The project, inaugurated at the compactor site on Pankha Road in Janakpuri, will cover around 4.5 lakh households across 25 municipal wards in the West Zone. It has been rolled out in six wards in the first phase, while the remaining 19 wards are scheduled to be covered by August 31.

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Describing the initiative as a move towards scientific and citizen-centric waste management, CM said the government’s objective was “not merely to collect waste but to build a modern, technology-driven, transparent and accountable solid waste management system.”

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She said the project would improve the efficiency and accountability of door-to-door waste collection through digital monitoring and modern equipment, adding that similar systems would be implemented across Delhi in phases.

The fleet comprises 225 e-rickshaws for narrow lanes, 550 mini tippers, 52 compactors, 41 hook loaders, 28 Tata 407 vehicles, 10 dumpers, six bin washers and more than 120 Fixed Compaction Transfer Station (FCTS) bins. Traditional dhalaos will be replaced with FCTS units designed to minimise odour and improve waste handling.

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The entire operation will be monitored through a GPS-enabled digital war room, a central control room, the ESBM mobile application, CCTV surveillance and a dedicated helpline to track vehicle movement and strengthen grievance redressal.

Emphasising public participation, Gupta urged residents to segregate wet and dry waste and cooperate with the new system to keep neighbourhoods clean.

She also interacted with sanitation workers, shared a meal with them and acknowledged their contribution to maintaining the city’s cleanliness.

Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood said the project marked a significant step in modernising Delhi’s sanitation infrastructure through technology-enabled monitoring and improved service delivery. He said the initiative would provide better sanitation services to lakhs of residents while ensuring greater transparency and accountability.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said household waste would now be collected twice a day—once in the morning and again in the evening. He said that Delhi was transitioning from open garbage dumps to a modern waste management system backed by upgraded municipal infrastructure.

Sirsa also said the government’s landfill reclamation drive was progressing rapidly, claiming that more than 70 acres of legacy waste had already been cleared from nearly 200 acres occupied by landfill sites.

Cabinet Ministers Ashish Sood and Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi, MCD Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar, West Zone Chairman Harish Oberoi, local councillor Urmila Chawla and senior civic officials were present at the launch.