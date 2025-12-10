DT
Home / Delhi / CM Gupta orders redevelopment of Bhalaswa EWS flats on priority

CM Gupta orders redevelopment of Bhalaswa EWS flats on priority

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:47 AM Dec 10, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta along with Cabinet Minister Ashish Sood inspects the EWS flats in the Bhalswa area of New Delhi.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday conducted a field inspection of the long-neglected EWS (Economically Weaker Section) flats in Bhalaswa, announcing that the 7,400 units, lying vacant since their construction in 2016, would now be redeveloped and allotted to eligible jhuggi families on priority.

Calling the near decade-long abandonment of the flats a grave injustice to the poor, the CM said thousands of families could have been living with dignity had the previous government fulfilled its responsibility. “This prolonged neglect is nothing less than a betrayal to Delhi’s people. Had these flats been allotted on time, countless families would today be living with dignity and comfort in their own homes,” she said.

CM Gupta was accompanied by Cabinet Minister Ashish Sood, MLA Deepak Chaudhary and senior officials. The inspection found several units damaged, with structural deterioration and missing fixtures, symptoms of years of neglect and non-use.

The CM directed officials to fast-track all pending works, repair the flats comprehensively and prepare them for early allotment. She also instructed departments to develop a model residential complex equipped with essential amenities, including healthcare services, parks, anganwadi centres, secure commercial areas, e-rickshaw charging stations and adequate parking.

“We are creating a housing model that was once only a dream for lakhs of poor families,” she said, adding that her government was committed to ensuring every eligible family received its rightful home.

Minister Sood, echoing the CM’s concerns, said the EWS flats had fallen into disrepair due to the negligence and lack of intent of previous administrations. “Within nine years, these units have slipped into decay. But the Delhi Government will now redevelop them on priority to make them safe, habitable and dignified,” he said.

Sood added that the goal was to ensure secure housing and better living conditions for every jhuggi-residing family in Delhi. “Our objective is clear: to provide a dignified living environment to the poor. These flats will be restored on priority,” he said.

