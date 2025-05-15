CM Gupta pushes for timely public grievance redressal

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting at the Delhi Secretariat to review pending complaints on the Public Grievances Management System (PGMS), directing top officials to prioritise swift redressal and enhance public access to the platform. In a bid to ensure no grievance goes unheard, the CM ordered the installation of complaint boxes at the offices of all District Magistrates (DMs), Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs), and Sub-Registrars across the capital.

Advertisement

The complaints collected through these boxes will be directly monitored by the CM’s Office, a significant move toward bringing accountability to the system. “The government is committed to ensuring that every citizen’s issue is heard and resolved promptly,” CM Gupta said.

The review meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Dharmendra and heads of departments including Revenue, DUSIB, Delhi Police, DDA, PWD, Education, Health, Social Welfare, Environment, Transport, and others. Each department was asked to submit Action Taken Reports and clear backlogs of unresolved complaints.

Advertisement

Slamming the previous government for its “gross negligence” on public grievances, the CM remarked, “Earlier, people’s complaints either didn’t reach the authorities or were simply ignored. Our government will not tolerate such apathy.” She added that her administration is working toward building a modern, integrated redressal system where every voice is acknowledged and acted upon.

Beyond physical complaint boxes, the CM has asked departments to develop alternative modes for grievance collection, including WhatsApp, mobile apps, and toll-free helplines. She also directed that the PGMS portal be upgraded to make it more accessible and user-friendly.

Advertisement

Reiterating a zero-tolerance policy on corruption, CM Gupta said strict directions have already been issued to all departments. “We are determined to create a governance system where public complaints lead to immediate and meaningful action,” she said.

The CM concluded the meeting by instructing all departments to regularly monitor complaint status and ensure faster resolution moving forward. “This is about restoring faith in the system. We want a Delhi where every citizen’s concern matters and is resolved,” she said.