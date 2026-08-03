CM Gupta reviews facilities at LBS Hospital

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday visited Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital in Mayur Vihar Phase II and interacted with patients and their attendants to assess healthcare services and facilities.

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She sought feedback on their experience and said direct public engagement was vital to improving the healthcare system and ensuring services met people’s needs.

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The Chief Minister also reviewed cleanliness, the availability of medicines and the quality of treatment. She directed officials to implement necessary improvements without delay.

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Gupta reiterated the Delhi Government’s commitment to providing timely, dignified and quality healthcare, saying patients’ trust remained its highest priority.