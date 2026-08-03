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Home / Delhi / CM Gupta reviews facilities at LBS Hospital

CM Gupta reviews facilities at LBS Hospital

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:26 AM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital in Mayur Vihar Phase-II and interacted with patients and their attendants, in New Delhi on Sunday.
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday visited Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital in Mayur Vihar Phase II and interacted with patients and their attendants to assess healthcare services and facilities.

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She sought feedback on their experience and said direct public engagement was vital to improving the healthcare system and ensuring services met people’s needs.

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The Chief Minister also reviewed cleanliness, the availability of medicines and the quality of treatment. She directed officials to implement necessary improvements without delay.

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Gupta reiterated the Delhi Government’s commitment to providing timely, dignified and quality healthcare, saying patients’ trust remained its highest priority.

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