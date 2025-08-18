DT
PT
Advertisement
Home / Delhi / CM hails corridors as milestone in Delhi’s development journey

CM hails corridors as milestone in Delhi’s development journey

Rekha, Delhi BJP chief Sachdeva express gratitude to PM Modi
Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Aug 18, 2025 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcome by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during the inauguration of the Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway and Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) in New Delhi on Sunday. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari are also seen. Image: X
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Sunday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inaugurating the Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway and the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II), and hailed the projects as a milestone in the city’s development journey.

While addressing the gathering, CM Rekha said the inauguration was not just about new highways but a testimony to the Prime Minister’s vision for Delhi’s future.

“Respected Prime Minister, the gift you have given to Delhi’s 25 million citizens is not just a network of roads, it is the new speed and new direction for Delhi’s future. You have demonstrated that national interest is supreme for you and that, rising above politics, you have always served both Delhi and the nation,” she said.

She described Modi as the “Man of Development” and “Pathfinder of New India,” adding that “through his extraordinary capacity to make the impossible possible”, Modi has filled India with confidence and pride. She said in every decision of the Prime Minister, every citizen and every state finds equal participation.

Gupta also contrasted the Central Government’s support with what she called the “anti-Delhi politics” of previous governments. “You never discriminated, nor did you ever bow to pressure. Time and again, you have proven that Delhi is the heartbeat of India,” she said, recalling how schemes such as Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Swachh Bharat Mission had failed to reach citizens earlier due to political obstruction.

Highlighting the impact of the new corridors, the Chief Minister said: “Who would have thought that the journey from Singhu Border to the airport could be completed in just 40 minutes? Who would have imagined that the dreaded traffic jams of Mukarba Chowk, Dhaula Kuan and NH-8 could be overcome so smoothly? All of this has been made possible by the foresight and resolve of Prime Minister.”

In her closing remarks, Gupta declared: “You have transformed the resolve of ‘Sankalp se Siddhi’ into the destiny of this nation. Your tireless efforts and new vision have opened new paths of progress. Delhi’s speed, Delhi’s pride and Delhi’s future are safe in your hands. Today, every citizen of Delhi is saying from the heart – Thank You Modi!”

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva also thanked the Prime Minister for gifting the Capital with two modern corridors. “The construction of these high-speed corridors was initiated by the Central Government during the tenure of the then Aam Aadmi Party government, and their inauguration today once again proves that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always prioritised Delhi’s development,” he said.

He said the projects mark the end of a long period of stalled progress. “For the past 10 years, Delhi had forgotten the meaning of development, but now BJP’s double-engine government is committed to giving the Capital a new momentum,” Sachdeva remarked.

Stressing on the impact, he said: “Following the inauguration of both high-speed corridors, there will be significant improvements in connectivity, reduction in travel time, and easing of traffic congestion in Delhi and its surrounding areas.”

Sachdeva also highlighted the scale of investment, noting that the 10.1-km Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway was developed at a cost of approximately Rs 5,360 crore, including a 3.6-km tunnel providing multimodal connectivity, while the UER-II stretch from Alipur to Dichaon Kalan was constructed at a cost of around Rs 5,580 crore.

“After ending the 10 years of inactive governance by the AAP, people of Delhi have chosen progress. As part of this journey, with the introduction of the 8-lane Dwarka Expressway, Delhi is now moving toward becoming traffic-jam free,” he said.

