CM inaugurates new facilities at Daulat Ram College

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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced plans to install one lakh smart streetlights and 50,000 new CCTV cameras across the Capital to strengthen women's safety, as she inaugurated three new facilities at Daulat Ram College, her alma mater, at Delhi University (DU).The Chief Minister inaugurated the Centenary Academic Building, Computer Centre and Skill Development Centre at the college, emphasising the importance of technical education and practical skills in preparing students for employment and self-reliance.

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Addressing students, Gupta said work was on to install one lakh smart streetlights across Delhi, which would be connected to a central Control and Command Centre. The system would help identify faulty streetlights and facilitate their repair within a stipulated timeframe, reducing dark spots across the city.

She also said the government was working on a plan to install 50,000 additional CCTV cameras to improve surveillance and public safety, particularly for women.

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Emphasising that women's safety was a collective responsibility, the Chief Minister said society needed to change its mindset rather than impose restrictions on girls. She stressed the importance of teaching boys and men to respect women.

Returning to her alma mater, Gupta recalled how her journey in public life began with student politics at Daulat Ram College, where she served as general secretary of the students union.

She said the responsibilities she undertook as a student representative helped her understand people's problems and motivated her to enter public life. She expressed satisfaction that she was now in a position to address issues on a much larger scale.

During the visit, the Chief Minister inspected the Faculty Reading Room, seminar room, Ramalaya in the library, recycling unit and bakery unit. She also discussed the need to renovate the college auditorium and assured the administration of her cooperation.

Gupta launched the 'Miss DRC Talent Hunt' to encourage students to showcase their abilities and participate in extracurricular activities.

Students associated with the college's Mahila Vikas Samiti also demonstrated self-defence techniques during the programme. Appreciating their performance, Gupta encouraged students to speak up against harassment and intimidation and make independent decisions with confidence.

She said education should go beyond academic degrees and equip young people with the knowledge, practical skills and confidence needed to face challenges.